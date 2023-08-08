Missouri River Boat Club preparing to reopen clubhouse

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Between 2011 and 2020, flooding damaged the Missouri River Boat Club in three of those years.

Each time, supporters cleaned up and rebuilt the club. That is, until 2020. Flooding in that year forced the clubhouse to close for good.

Now, three years later, the Boat Club is preparing to unveil a brand-new facility along the Big Sioux River.

Since the flood, the club used fundraisers and donations from local companies to raise money to pay for the new building.

Construction started a few months ago, and a number of local businesses helped contribute by volunteering with the project and donating materials.

Boat Club leaders are confident the design of the new clubhouse will help it avoid any flood-related issues in the future.

”In 2020 we had to deal with a flood, but in 2019 we dealt with three floods,” said Dennis Butler, Fleet Captain of the Missouri River Boat Club. “And you just get tired of scooping mud out of the clubhouse. Now, we don’t have to worry about it because we’re way above the 500-year plane or 1,000-year or whatever it is. We don’t have to worry about that anymore.”

The new facility already features a new parking lot and main entrance. It will also include more indoor space with handicap-accessible bathrooms and a patio. It’ll also add two new bars: one inside the clubhouse called ‘The Bent Prop,’ and another outside on the patio.

There are three annual membership types you can buy: a docker membership for $600 a year that involves owning half your dock, an in-and-outer membership where you can keep your boat at a dock throughout the boating season, and a social membership for $78 a year where you can use the facilities and get promotions like special prices on drinks.

But the new boat club will be an area anyone can enjoy.

”Big addition to Riverside Park here,” said Butler. “And also, we’re tying into the bike trail, which is a great advantage there. And with the new bridge coming up, it’ll give people something to come across the river for and come see. We want to make it kind of a destination place, yet we’re still a club. We still have docks out here, but we are open to the public.”

Butler said construction should be complete, and the club will be ready to use, within three or four weeks.

To donate or volunteer to help finish the project, you can reach out to Butler at 712-203-0520, or Dock Chairman Gene Ott at 712-898-6785. They’ll also be able to help you if you’re interested in a membership.

