Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomes fourth elephant calf

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium announced Tuesday another bundle of joy was welcomed in over the weekend.
By Zane Culjat
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Tuesday it has welcomed another addition to the family.

The zoo says Jayei, the nearly 30-year-old matriarch of the zoo’s African elephant herd, gave birth to a female calf at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

This marks the fourth African elephant calf born at the zoo. Mopani, the most recent addition, was born in March to Lolly, joining siblings Eugenia and Sonny, both born in January of 2022.

The father of the calf is 22-year-old Callee. He left Omaha earlier this year for the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas, as recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ African Elephant Species Survival Plan.

The zoo says the Elephant Family Quarters will remain closed to allow for bonding time with mom and calf. Visitors can still see them with the herd in their outdoor yard, which will remain accessible.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tip Top Tux on Floyd Blvd in Sioux City
Tip Top Tux closing, leaving brides and grooms scrambling
A car ended up going through a South Sioux City fence and landing in a residential pool.
Car smashes through fence and plunges into South Sioux City pool
Crews with the Junction Fire Company put a tarp on the massive opening in the home.
Car flies through second floor of house
Authorities continue to search for a man who went missing in the Missouri River at Ponca State...
Authorities continue search for man’s body after drowning at Ponca State Park Sunday
Sheriff: Man arrested for driving intoxicated with a 10-year-old in the car