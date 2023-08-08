Police K9 team from across Iowa take part in regional trials in Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Dozens of police K-9 teams from around the state of Iowa spent part of their week competing for the title of top dog in Le Mars.

The United State Police Canine Association (USPCA) held the two-day competition and certification at Le Mars High School.

36 teams from Iowa, Illinois and Minnesota competed in a variety of skills including obedience, searches, evidence recovery and apprehension. While this is a competition among the teams, the main reason for the event is to certify the K-9 teams for service with their departments.

”I think our number one reason for being here first and foremost is to certify our dogs,” said Le Mars Police Officer and K9 handler, Bob Rohmiller. “The second is the competition. You have to score a certain percentage, or a certain amount of points to certify your dog.”

The Le Mars Police Department and Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office hosted the K-9 Trials this year.

The trials are open for the public to come and watch. Organizers say it gives them a chance to see the K-9 teams at work in a safe environment.

”It gives them the opportunity to see how hard it is to handle a dog,” said USPCA judge and retired Woodbury County Sheriff’s Deputy Jim Bauerly. “Not everybody can handle a dog. You have to have a love for animals to do this. You go home with hair and slobber all over your uniform at night, your car is full of dog hair, and they are barking in your ear. You have to love dogs to do be able to this.”

The USPCA was created in 1971 and Iowa formed a region in 1983. The trials are held at a new location each time and Woodbury and Plymouth County have played host in years past.

