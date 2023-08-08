Severe storms possible overnight Tuesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tuesday was near normal for early August with highs topping out in the middle 80s and plentiful sunshine.

In true summer fashion, storms will be possible in the early overnight hours. Storms are expected to form west of the KTIV viewing area this evening and work their way eastward through Siouxland overnight. Some storms may be severe with gusty winds and marginally large hail. These storms will lose steam as they move east.

By Wednesday morning, the thunderstorms will have lost their teeth and will be closer to regular garden-variety showers. They are expected east of I-29 and will slowly float east out of Siouxland by midday Wednesday. Thanks to these early showers and clouds, highs will struggle to make it to 80.

Another round of storms is expected, again in the overnight, on Thursday night into Friday. These storms also have a severe risk for gusty winds and marginally large hail. Thunderstorms should be gone from the area by Friday morning.

Friday will be the hottest day of the week reaching 90 with dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s, meaning heat index values could reach close to the triple digits by Friday afternoon.

Another cold front is expected Sunday with more thunderstorms and below average highs for next week.

