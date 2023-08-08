Sioux City City Council consulting agreement for rehab of wastewater treatment plant

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Monday, members of the Sioux City City Council approved an agreement with the consultant designing the plan to rehabilitate the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

That agreement passed on a 3-to-1 vote with Mayor Bob Scott abstaining from the vote. The agreement, with Hazen and Sawyer PC, spells out the process of planning the rehab of the 60-year-old plant. The cost of the agreement will not exceed $37,822,334.

This comes over a month after the council approved the creation of an advisory committee for the wastewater treatment plant.

One concern with Monday’s vote was that it came before that committee has had the chance to meet.

“It’s not only the biggest users, even a private citizen that we appointed to a committee sent an email today asking questions. I just think we need to be proactive, we said that we were going to have a committee and we need to be proactive,” said Mayor, Bob Scott.

The planning process will include detailed designs of the changes to the wastewater treatment plan.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.