Sioux City Community Schools provide school supply support

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community School District is prepping up for the school year, one challenge is a good number of students don’t arrive with school supplies.

The district provides help for families that are in need of supplies. Dora Jung the director of Student services says the district is committed to helping all families and does not want any one to be discouraged from asking for help.

“We have many needs. And sometimes people do have money for the supplies, but not for the backpacks and vice versa. So we try to reach anything, but people should feel free to reach out to us if they need something we’re here to support,” said Jung.

Jung said the district does not want their to be any stigma about asking for help.

