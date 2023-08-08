Sioux City man accused of harming 14-month-old child

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man is facing child endangerment charges after he allegedly harmed his 14-month-old child.

Court documents show 21-year-old Devon Montegomery is facing two charges of child endangerment - bodily injury after an incident reported on Sunday, Aug. 6. Authorities allege Sunday afternoon Montegomery harmed a 14-month-old child multiple times by hitting them in the head with a pillow and throwing them at a couch. At one point in the incident, Montgomery allegedly blocked the child’s airway.

According to court documents, when authorities examined the child, they found visible red marks on their body. The child was taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Authorities have confirmed Montegomery is the child’s father and was their primary caretaker at the time of the alleged incident.

Documents state the incident was caught on security camera, and authorities say Montegomery admitted to harming the child in an interview with police.

Montegomery was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on Sunday. His bond was set at $5,000.

