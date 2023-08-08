Siouxland Food Bank partnered with Iowa Total Care for mobile food pantry

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Food Bank of Siouxland has partnered with a managed care organization to provide a mobile food pantry to bring fresh free produce to people in need.

The organization, Iowa Total Care, helped bring the pantry to the Siouxland Community Health Center, in Sioux City, for the “Rock the Center” community celebration.

The pantry gave out peppers, potatoes, bananas and more. It’s an effort to get healthy food to people that need it.

“Really trying to be in the community where individuals need help with food insecurities right here in Sioux City,” said Chief Operating Officer of Iowa Total Care Mica Roundcount.

Produce wasn’t the only thing the mobile pantry handed out Tuesday. It also provided care products like toothbrushes and shampoo to those in need.

