Siouxland Freedom Park installs new gazebo

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - There’s a new addition to Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City. A gazebo now stands near the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall.

Last year, the gazebo’s donors, Julie and Larry Delperdang, wanted to help add to the park. They thought building a gazebo would be a great way to help park visitors rest, and reflect, as they visit the park.

Construction started in the spring and was completed about three weeks ago. In total, the Delperdangs donated $50,000 for the gazebo.

Along with providing rest, the Delperdangs hope the gazebo helps bring support to veterans.

“The name of this park is Freedom Park. Our freedom is dependent on our military. They’ve earned it. Blood, sweat and tears. They’ve earned our freedom. I just hope it gets into our hearts and they remember because there’s a lot of people who paid the price,” said Larry Delperdang.

This is just one addition that has come to Freedom Park over the last few weeks. The park also has a new parking lot that is closer to the interpretive center building.

With the growth of the park, board members hope the message the park sends continues to resonate with the public.

“All of the additions, we started with the wall and that was fantastic and still is, but we want to make sure everyone knows that this is more than just the Vietnam wall and just more than honoring those veterans,” said Pam Miller, Vice President of Siouxland Freedom Park. “It’s honoring every veteran from every war.”

Siouxland Freedom Park will also start construction of its Korean War memorial in the next week with hopes of having it completed by Oct. 1.

