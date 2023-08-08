Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Wesley Lloyd

Wesley Robert Lloyd
Wesley Robert Lloyd(U.S. Marshals/MGN)
By Brandon Irvine
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help finding Wesley Lloyd.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, Lloyd is wanted by Clay County for violating his parole for willful injury and drug violations.

Lloyd is described as a 33-year-old man who is 5′10″ tall and weighs 210 pounds.

Anyone with information on Lloyd’s whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshal Service’s tipline at (712) 252-0211, or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov. Callers can remain anonymous, and the information provided remains confidential.

