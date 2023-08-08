Tuesday night thunderstorms are looking likely

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the 50s and 60s, with dewpoints also sitting in the 50s and 60s, so we are seeing some patchy dense fog trying to develop this morning.

The wind is also calm, up to 5 miles per hour out of the northwest.

Today we are forecasting a nice, pleasant summer day as highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s across the region and wind will be out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Skies will remain mostly to partly sunny, with more clouds moving in later this evening, but all in all, a nice summer day is heading our way.

Looking towards tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s across the region, with wind pretty calm out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Then, overnight, we will see the chance of storms moving into the region that could turn severe.

Because of the chance of storms, the Storm Prediction Center has put out a Marginal Risk of severe weather for western parts of the Siouxland region. The main threats are looking to be gusty winds and a chance of hail.

After Wednesday, the forecast this week is looking nice. Highs in the 80s and low 90s with mostly sunny skies The winds will be out of the south, making it a very pleasant week heading our way.

There is a chance of storms overnight Thursday, then another chance Saturday night and into Sunday.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest will be on News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.