Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital announces 2023 Kid Captains

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital announced its Kid Captains for the...
The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital announced its Kid Captains for the 2023-24 Iowa Hawkeye football season.(UI Stead Family Hospital)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital announced its Kid Captains for the 2023-24 Iowa Hawkeye football season.

The hospital said 12 kids were selected from 271 nominations from seven states.

Here are the 2023 Kid Captains:

  • Gracelyn Springer
  • Nile Kron
  • Maggie Larson
  • Gabby Ford
  • Wyatt Rannals
  • Max Schlee
  • Madi Ramirez
  • Bentley Erickson
  • Lincoln Veach
  • Chloe Dinkla
  • Cooper Estenson
  • Nathan McDonald

“These kids and their families represent everything we do and why we do it,” Melissa Whisler, interim chief administrative officer of UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital, said. “They show us what it means to be brave and resilient in the face of illness and it is an honor to be able to care for them at our hospital. We congratulate all of them on their selection to this year’s Kid Captain team.”

It’s the 14th season of the Kid Captain Program, which is a partnership between the Iowa Hawkeyes and UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital that honors pediatric patients by celebrating their stories.

The hospital has profiles for each Kid Captain here.

