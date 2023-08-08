Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital announces 2023 Kid Captains

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital announced its Kid Captains for the 2023-24 Iowa Hawkeye football season.

The hospital said 12 kids were selected from 271 nominations from seven states.

Here are the 2023 Kid Captains:

Gracelyn Springer

Nile Kron

Maggie Larson

Gabby Ford

Wyatt Rannals

Max Schlee

Madi Ramirez

Bentley Erickson

Lincoln Veach

Chloe Dinkla

Cooper Estenson

Nathan McDonald

“These kids and their families represent everything we do and why we do it,” Melissa Whisler, interim chief administrative officer of UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital, said. “They show us what it means to be brave and resilient in the face of illness and it is an honor to be able to care for them at our hospital. We congratulate all of them on their selection to this year’s Kid Captain team.”

It’s the 14th season of the Kid Captain Program, which is a partnership between the Iowa Hawkeyes and UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital that honors pediatric patients by celebrating their stories.

The hospital has profiles for each Kid Captain here.

