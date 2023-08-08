Sioux City Bandits joining the National Arena League

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Bandits have announced what league they’ll be joining after they decided to leave the Champions Indoor Football League.

Starting in the 2024 season, the Bandits will be joining the National Arena League.

“We are proud to announce the addition of one of the longest-running teams in all of indoor football, the Sioux City Bandits,” said NAL Commissioner Chis Seigfried. “Adding a team with 25+ years of successful operating experience is a blessing to the NAL not only as we grow the geographic footprint but also gives us a more valued business partner off the field as well.”

Back on July 26, the Bandits announced they were leaving the CIF effective immediately. They made the announcement alongside the Omaha Beef and Topeka Tropics, two other teams that also decided to leave the CIF. The Bandits were a part of the CIF since the league’s founding in 2014.

“On behalf of all Bandit fans, and the entire state of Iowa, we are honored to bring top-tier arena league experiences to our loyal and energetic fans,” said Bandits Owner Don Belson. “The opportunity to bring the NAL to Sioux City will give our fans great talent to watch with their families. The NAL was the best decision for not only our organization but for the fans, partners and community of Sioux City.”

The NAL was founded in 2016 and had its inaugural season in 2017. In 2023, the league had seven teams located out of North Carolina, Florida, New York and Texas.

