Wildcats picked third in NSIC preseason coaches poll

Wayne State football
Wayne State football(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - The college football season is just around the corner, and the Wayne State Wildcats kicked off their fall camp with practices starting on Monday as they prepare for kickoff on August 31st.

The NSIC released their football preseason coaches poll on Monday, which has the Wildcats picked to finish third. The Wildcats received two first-place votes and 114 points in voting done by coaches from across the league.

Junior quarterback Nick Bohn and junior linebacker Alex Kowalczyk were selected as Wildcat Players to Watch in the NSIC this season.

Wayne State football is returning 16 starters (seven offense/nine defense) from last year’s team that was 9-3 overall and 9-2 in NSIC games, earning the schools’ first-ever NSIC championship while advancing to the NCAA Division II playoffs for the second time in school history (2008).

Bemidji State and Minnesota State, both NCAA Division II playoff teams from one year ago along with WSC, were voted the top teams by league coaches.

Wayne State opens the 2023 season on Thursday, August 31 at 6 p.m. hosting MSU Moorhead.

