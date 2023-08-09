Another chance of severe weather this Thursday night

**Slight Chance of severe weather heading into Thursday night**
Severe Weather Outlook
Severe Weather Outlook(ktiv)
By Jacob Howard
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This morning, Siouxland woke up to some thunderstorms that produced some heavy rain and some nice rain totals in the Siouxland area. Some places picked up over 2 inches of rain, but much of the area stayed close to an inch to an inch and a half of rain.

For the rest of the afternoon, we are looking at a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day with a bit more clouds over the east half of the region. There is maybe a chance of a stray shower or storm trying to develop over eastern Siouxland, but that chance is low. The wind is variable at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight, we will see a partly cloudy night as lows fall into the upper 50s and low 80s across the area, and the wind will be out of the northwest to southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Overall, a below-average night is heading our way.

Tomorrow will be a nice dry summer day with mostly sunny skies during the daytime, and highs will be climbing into the upper 80s across the viewing area. The wind will be out of the south at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Then, as we look towards the evening hours of Thursday, the chance of thunderstorms starts to increase. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has put much of the Siouxland region under a Slight Risk of seeing some strong to severe thunderstorms.

The main threats from the storms will be large hail and damaging winds, with a low chance of a tornado.

Besides the chance of severe weather, lows will be falling into the 60s, and the wind could be somewhat gusty depending on the severe weather moving into the region.

Then the rest of the week we will see mostly sunny skies across the region, with Friday having the chance of an isolated shower due to storms trying to develop, but Saturday night we could see some overnight thunderstorms. On Sunday, we could see some thunderstorms during the day.

We have all the latest details in the attached video, and the latest on News 4 at 6 and 10.

