Around Siouxland: 24th Annual Pink Ribbon Golf Classic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The June E. Nylen Cancer Center will be holding their annual Pink Ribbon Golf Classic Friday September 8th at Whispering Creek Golf Course.

Team check-in is 8am and the shotgun start is at 9am.

This year the Pink Ribbon Golf Classic will help tackle the growing number of cancer patients needing the services of the June E. Nylen Cancer Center with proceeds going to support a facility renovation and expansion construction project.

The first phase of the project is the renovation and expansion of the chemotherapy infusion prep area and medically integrated dispensary and the addition of “quick care” patient treatment space to the front of the clinic.

