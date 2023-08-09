Authorities recover body of man that drowned at Ponca State Park

By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONCA, Neb. (KTIV) - The body of an Iowa man that drowned at Ponca State Park has been recovered.

The Dixon County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 45-year-old Alfredo Olivares of Sioux Center, Iowa was recovered Tuesday night. The search for Olivares started back on Saturday, Aug. 4 when authorities were sent to the Missouri River at Ponca State Park for a man that had gone under the water and never came back up.

Olivares’s wife was the one that reported the incident Saturday, saying he went under the water near a boat dock at Ponca State Park. The family told KTIV that Olivares and his kids were playing near the dock when he went under.

Search efforts began shortly after the call came in around 5 p.m. Saturday, but were called off by 11:30 p.m. They resumed Sunday morning and continued throughout the week.

The sheriff’s office says at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday they received a call that Olivares’s body was found. The family has been notified and the body has been turned over to a funeral home.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tip Top Tux on Floyd Blvd in Sioux City
Tip Top Tux closing, leaving brides and grooms scrambling
FILE - A Tyson food product is seen in Montpelier, Vt., Nov. 18, 2011. Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN)...
Tyson Foods closing 4 chicken processing plants in cost-cutting move
Crash in O’Brien County injures 2
A car ended up going through a South Sioux City fence and landing in a residential pool.
Car smashes through fence and plunges into South Sioux City pool
Iowa woman accused of setting building on fire

Latest News

One dead and one injured after vehicle collision on I- 29
Bright pink and purple slime could be seen in the Buffalo Run area of Big Spirit Lake over the...
What caused pink & purple slime to appear in Buffalo Run of Big Spirit Lake?
Scene of semi-truck rollover near Woodland Park, Nebraska.
Minnesota man injured in Northeast Nebraska semi rollover
The Davis County Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered person advisory for 13-year-old Kaylee...
Endangered person advisory for 13-year-old girl