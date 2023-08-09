Camp KTIV: CL/G-LR football focusing on staying in the moment as they begin fall camp

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KTIV) - The first Friday night lights of the season is just a few weeks away which means teams all over Siouxland are putting in work at fall camp.

As Central Lyon/George-Little Rock football gets back into the swing of things, they’re focusing on building up confidence with every single rep.

“Bring our best game and best attitude every day. You can control your attitude and effort, and bringing that every day and giving confidence to these younger guys. One way you can build up your confidence is by getting the reps,” said Graham Eben, CL/G-LR Senior.

It was a big year for the Lions last season winning the Class 2A state title, but this year is all about staying present, keeping big goals, and being where their feet are.

“Just be where our feet are. Focus on this year. Worrying about last year is something that you can get caught up in easily. So, we preach just to be where your feet are and focus on this year,” said Graham Eben.

The start of a new season always brings the opportunity for new faces to rise to the occasion. The Lions have a big group of seniors this season who are looking to fill the gap.

“We got some big shoes to fill, so we definitely have a ton of guys that that need to step up and fill spots. So that’s definitely probably the biggest part of our fall camp... just come in and get a ton of other people reps, and get them a lot more experienced,” said Reece Vander Zee, CL/G-LR Senior.

“This year is no different than most years. You know, you just get the pieces put together and then you take off run. I think our seniors have done an outstanding job of just not being worried about winning the state title from last year, you know, moving into this year, the pressure you know. They’re just taking the role of this is their senior year and embracing it,” said Curtis Eben, CL/G-LR football head coach.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock is slated to kick off their season on August 25th as they host Emmetsburg.

