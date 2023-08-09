Endangered person advisory for 13-year-old girl

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Davis County Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered person advisory for a 13-year-old girl.

These advisories are used more broadly than an Amber Alert and include missing people in danger due to disabilities, disease, or an abduction.

The sheriff’s office said Kaylee Arnold was reported missing on the night of August 8, 2023.

She was last seen at about 7:00 p.m. at the Casey’s Store in Eldon.

Based on information discovered during the investigation, law enforcement considers her endangered.

Arnold is 4′11″ tall and weighs 90 pounds.

She has dark brown eyes and hair that is dyed red. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, dark shoes and a gray shirt with “Camp Wapello 2011″ on the back.

Both of her ears and her left nostril are pierced.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kaylee Arnold is asked to call their local law enforcement or the Davis County Sheriff’s Office at 641-664-2385.

