Explorers pitcher Solomon Bates chasing greatness in second stint with Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Explorers pitcher Solomon Bates has dominated this season, leading the league with 106 strikeouts.

But he doesn’t want to stop there... He is chasing the team record for single season strikeouts which is currently 132 set back in 2015.

This season, Solomon Bates and strikeouts have gone hand in hand.

“I want 30, I want 30 more,” said Bates.

When Bates isn’t at the baseball field, the day typically involves a trip to Hawks Coffee Shop to order his very own Explorers cold brew.

The right-handed pitcher is back for his second stint with the Sioux City Explorers, but this season has been different. It’s been a year full of Bates betting on himself day after day.

“Sometimes I have to rewatch videos to be like, That’s me. I’m out there doing that,” said Solomon Bates, Sioux City Explorers pitcher.

And those around him know he can be unstoppable.

“He’s the best starter in the league. Hands down. It’s not even, in my opinion, it’s not even close,” said Steve Montgomery, Sioux City Explorers manager.

“Very good competitor, competes very hard, and he just is what you need out of an ace. And when he’s out there on the bump every day we feel like it’s an automatic win when he’s pitching,” said Jake Ortega, Sioux City Explorers catcher.

After his first season with the Sioux City Explorers last year, Bates pitched in both the Venezuela and Colombia winter leagues. He says he honed in on how to be a powerhouse pitcher instead of just being a thrower.

“It helped me to be the pitcher that I am now, instead of who I was before. It showed me that I can’t be like too predictable, like, when I’m throwing pitches. It showed me that if I want to play in the big leagues, I have to have better stuff,” said Bates.

So Bates returned to Sioux City ahead of the season ready to make a statement. SportsFource’s Amber Salas sat down with Bates to try his very own Explorers cold brew as he shared more about his mindset of attacking every single day without holding anything back.

SportsFource's Amber Salas sits down with Explorers pitcher Solomon Bates to try his Explorers cold brew (KTIV)

“Attack these hitters. I was just like, I’ve been holding back my confidence for way too long. And I just need to go out there and just be me and play and like, let loose,” said Bates.

Bates was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in 2018 working his way through the minor leagues, but was released in 2022. But he knows that’s not the end of his story.

“You know you kind of need a fall in life to pick you back up and realize like how good you can become as long as you work hard for it,” said Bates.

From inspiring others as he came out as gay shortly after being released, to continuing to show that courage here in Sioux City. Bates is not one to ever give up.

“Five-year-old Solomon always looked up to names like Derek Jeter, you know CC Sabathia, you know Randy Johnson...always wanted to be like pitchers like that or like a position player like that. So he would be happy... he would be happy because we’re not giving up on ourselves,” said Bates.

“I can’t say enough about that young man... he’s a leader in the clubhouse. He’s a leader on the field. And, you know, if I could get, you know, 22 of them...you know, 22 Solomon Bates that care about winning as much as that young man, we’d be in a good place,” said Montgomery.

For now, he’ll keep chasing those strikeouts, aiming to go down in history.

