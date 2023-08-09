Hard Rock Hotel & Casino preps for sold out Lainey Wilson concert

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is prepping for its sold-out show.

The Hard Rock Battery Park concert series will be hosting country music star Lainey Wilson.

The concert, scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, will be the first one sold out this summer for the Hard Rock.

With a little over 6,000 people expected at Battery Park, the Hard Rock wants people to be aware of restricted items that should not be brought in.

“Restrictive items are going to be bags 14 inches or larger. We do not allow any sort of weapons, pocketknives, blankets, water bottles or chairs,” said Director of Marketing at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Shannon Pauling.

For more information on upcoming events at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, visit their website here.

