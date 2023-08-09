Healthbeat 4: What to know about back-to-school physicals

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If your child is often anxious about going to the doctor’s office, this story is for them! A member of UnityPoint Health sat down and talked to us about the steps families can take to make sure the back-to-school physical is a breeze.

“I’ve done a numerous amount of back-to-school physicals,” said Cindy Lewin, an advanced registered nurse practitioner.

Lewin has worked in family medicine as a nurse practitioner since 1995.

“I’ve seen many patients when they were babies and now they’re having babies so I really enjoy that connection with them,” explained Lewin.

She tries to make kids comfortable when they visit UnityPoint’s Clinic Family Medicine office.

“Our nurses really help to put the children at ease when they come in,” said Lewin. “Telling them what we’re going to do, how we’re going to do it, why we’re going to do it. The importance is that they know why we’re checking them over, and most importantly that anything we do is not going to hurt them.”

Often a scary thought is the shots and immunizations.

“The importance of immunizations is to help prevent them from getting a disease in the future which would make them much more ill,” said Lewin.

Lewin and the doctors like to see these kids once a year, typically around the start of school for the annual check-up. She’s had an averaged of 100 kids a month this summer.

“We want to check and make sure they’re on track with growth and development, growing properly, make sure that they’re emotionally prepared for school and want to answer any questions that they may have also just looking at some safety tips,” said Lewin.

This is your reminder to parents to book that yearly exam.

“My favorite part is just helping people, trying to make them as healthy as possible. trying to make them feel better, living the longest life that they can,” said Lewin. “Really getting to know them as a family.”

