Heart doctor explains what athletes and their families should know about Sudden Cardiac Arrest

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -According to doctors 1 in 200,000 athletes deal with Sudden Cardiac Arrest.

Doctors say the rare condition is mostly caused by hereditary and genetic conditions. With normal screening, an updated history, and physical exams doctors can diagnose certain risk factors before tragedy strikes.

In athletes 35 years or older, a sudden cardiac arrest can be a sign of Coronary Artery Disease or blockages in the heart.

Warning signs include chest pain, shortness of breath, and dizziness.

”Seeing the doctor is very important if you have any of these symptoms, especially when they occur with exercise. If you have had any history of heart disease in the family or if you’ve personally had a history of heart disease, then it’s very important to seek medical attention right away,” said Dr. Kuldeep Shah, a heart doctor at MercyOne Siouxland.

