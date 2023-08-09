Iowa’s Caitlin Clark up for national award and Iowans can vote for her

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball...
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against Louisville in the NCAA Tournament against Louisville, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)(Stephen Brashear | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes basketball star Caitlin Clark is a finalist for yet another award, and Iowans can vote to help her win it.

The junior is a finalist for the 93rd Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) James E. Sullivan Award, which recognizes student-athletes for their leadership, citizenship, character and sportsmanship on and off the field.

Clark was named the consensus National Player of the Year, and Big Ten Player of the Year during a season in which she led the Hawkeyes to the team’s most wins in a single season and a trip to its first-ever NCAA Championship game.

The winner of the AAU James E. Sullivan Award will be announced during an awards ceremony at the New York Athletic Club on Sept. 19.

People can vote once a day for their top choice during a one-week voting period, starting Wednesday, on the AAU’s website.

The AAU is a nonprofit, volunteer multi-sport organization that works to promote and develop amateur sports programs.

