Minnesota man injured in Northeast Nebraska semi rollover

WOODLAND PARK, Neb. (KTIV) - A Minnesota man had to be taken to the hospital after a semi truck rolled over on a Northeast Nebraska highway Monday afternoon.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened Aug. 7 at about 3:50 p.m. just northeast of Woodland Park where NE Industrial Highway meets Hwy 35.

The sheriff’s office says the driver, 60-year-old Mohamed Salad of Columbia Heights, Minnesota, was trying to turn west onto NE Industrial Highway from Hwy 35. While turning, authorities say Salad misjudged the turn and the truck rolled over, spilling its contents. Authorities believe speed also contributed to the rollover.

Salad was trapped after the rollover but was able to escape by breaking the front windshield. Salad was wearing a seatbelt during the accident.

NE Industrial Highway was closed for three hours Monday afternoon.

