One dead and one injured after vehicle collision on I- 29

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - An Omaha man has died after a semi collided with an SUV on Interstate 29 in Northwest Iowa.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened Aug. 8 in Harrison County just before 9 a.m. when 61-year-old Chris Sweetman, who was driving the SUV, was struck by 63-year-old Gino Lollio, the semi’s driver.

Authorities say Sweetman was heading northbound on I-29 when Lollio, who was traveling in the opposite direction, jumped the median and collided with Sweetman.

Sweetman was pronounced dead at the scene while Lollio was transported to the hospital.

According to authorities, the investigation is ongoing.

