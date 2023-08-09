Sioux City Fire Rescue hosts 3 days of Mayday training for firefighters and EMS

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are vital days for training for members of Sioux City Fire Rescue.

Confusion and chaos are typical challenges firefighters face on Mayday calls. These calls go out whenever a firefighter is unable to safely exit a situation because they are lost, disoriented or trapped. The three-day Mayday training the Sioux City Fire Rescue is hosting this week is meant to help prepare for these types of situations.

“It’s really realistic, you can’t see anything in front of your face it’s all just going by feel and experience,” said one of the firefighters involved in the training.

The realism of this Mayday training was cranked up even higher, as firefighters had to maneuver through the abandoned Crescent Park Elementary School building in Sioux City.

“We were lucky enough to use the old Crescent school, it’s nice because our guys don’t know the layout of the building, so it creates that much more adversity to finding that downed firefighter,” said David Buchheit, SCFR training officer captain.

Experiencing a Mayday call is not common, but being prepared for it could save a life.

“Maydays are rarely called, but when they do we need to know what to do in that situation,” said Buchheit.

A situation that can be in an unfamiliar structure with very low visibility.

“We are using Mask Haze on their face pieces, it simulates smoke, they cannot see anything so they’re having to go off of sound and feel to find the downed firefighter,” said Buchheit.

More than 100 firefighters and EMS personnel for Sioux City Fire Rescue received the vital Mayday training.

Sioux City Fire Rescue officials also say that this type of training helps firefighters with communication among their peers, which is important on all calls they experience.

