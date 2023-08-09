Siouxland Habitat for Humanity hosts “Stud Finder Family Fun Night” to help house a family

SIOUX CENTER, IA (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa family is one step closer to owning their own home.

In Sioux Center, sponsors of the town’s latest “Habitat for Humanity” home got to decorate wood beams that will be used to build it.

”Currently we live with my parents, so we’re sharing a home with them. So this opens up space for my kids and for them as well,” said Nancy Martinez, the future homeowner of the house built by Siouxland Habitat for Humanity.

The Martinez family said Siouxland Habitat for Humanity stepped into their life and gave them a blessing at a perfect time.

“Our mission is to put God’s love into action by bringing people together to build homes, community and hope. So, we’re helping families who currently need a safe, decent and affordable place to live and currently don’t have that,” said Kurt Franje the Sioux County Director for Siouxland Habitat for Humanity.

To complete this project, Siouxland Habitat for Humanity gives the community a chance to donate $100 to decorate one of the studs used to build the house.

One stud donated by Central Reform Church, had messages from the Vangorp family wishing the new homeowners well.

“We just wrote good thoughts, prayers, encouragement kind of messages for the family that will live here someday,” said Amy Vangorp, a member of Central Reform Church in Sioux Center.

Prayers, blessings and positive messages litter 17 studs in the house. While the house is still a few months away from completion the family that is moving in says they are thankful for the community support.

“Every bit of work helps. It’s amazing what people do to help other people,” said Martinez.

Siouxland Habitat for Humanity said the goal is to have the Martinez family moved into the house between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

