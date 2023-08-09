Sunny skies expected after a wet start Wednesday

By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We have seen some decent rainfall totals across parts of Siouxland this morning. Nearly two inches have fallen in Yankton while nearly an inch has fallen at Sioux Gateway. We need rainfall totals more like this more often to erase our drought. Meanwhile, after a cloudy start we expect mostly sunny skies in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will only rise in the upper 70s to low 80s making for a cool August day.

Highs will jump into the mid to upper 80s on Thursday with a pretty nice start to the day as well. However, more showers and storms are expected in the late evening and overnight hours. Some storms could be severe and as a result a marginal risk is in place across Siouxland for damaging winds and large hail.

Moving on into Friday, temperatures will jump to near 90 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Similar conditions are expected on Saturday except more showers and storms will move in late into the overnight hours. The end to the weekend looks pretty wet with scattered showers and storms Sunday.

Low to mid 80s can be expected for the early parts of next week.

Can we expect any significant heating in the extended forecast?

Stay tuned to News 4 at noon for the latest.

