United Way of Siouxland holds first ever ‘Pickleball for a Purpose’ tournament

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The sport of pickleball has been sweeping the country the past few years. United Way of Siouxland is joining the craze with its latest fundraiser, where Siouxlanders came out to play ‘Pickleball for a Purpose.’

”United Way is here for us all,” said Heather Hennings, President of United Way of Siouxland. “And pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports. So, what better way to engage as many people as possible than to engage everyone in a sport that people of all ages are getting involved with?”

United Way of Siouxland’s first ever “Pickleball for a Purpose” tournament was on Wednesday, Aug. 9 and featured 35 teams of 2 broken up into different groups based on experience level. Participants ranged from weekly pickleball pros, all the way to first-time players.

“Well, we showed up about 20 minutes late,” said Jon Murad, a participant in the tournament and first-time pickleball player. “We practiced with some nice ladies, learned some of the rules, not all of them. But we’re getting there!”

“Pretty intense,” added Murad’s partner and fellow first-time pickleballer Jason Grieve. “Fell a couple of times and jammed up my finger a little bit, but I think I’m going to be strong for the rest of the day.”

And while for many, playing in United Way’s tournament is a day to try out a new sport, the money raised will go a long way towards their campaigns that help out hundreds of Siouxlanders each year.

“It doesn’t matter what income bracket we come from or what neighborhood we live in,” said Hennings. “Sometimes things happen in life, and we need to reach out for help. And United Way truly is here for us all.”

Each team paid $60 to participate in the tournament, and all the money raised will be put towards United Way’s annual campaign kicking off this fall. This year’s campaign is focused on three areas: education, health and financial wellness.

Last year, their campaign helped support 59 local programs, including the summer camp and wellness programs at the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA in South Sioux City.

“It’s important to reach all members in the community,” said Brad Colt, CFO of the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA. “You know, we can keep our costs lower for kids that parents might not be able to afford the full summer camp. And also, for wellness programs, some programs we’re able to offer for free or at a lower cost than we’d otherwise be able to.”

After a few games, some of the new pickleballers at the tournament were feeling pretty confident about their skills on the court.

“I’m considering joining the professional pickleball association if they’ll have me,” said Murad.

“And I think I’ll probably do it maybe till, hmmm... at least 99,” said Grieve.

“That’s fair,” replied Murad.

Unfortunately, the dynamic duo’s run of glory would come to an end when they faced up against KTIV’s very own Matt Breen and Ron Demers. And they weren’t the only athletes out there representing KTIV, as Clayton Anderson and Matt Hoffmann were also on the hardwood showing off their swings.

In the end, both KTIV squads ended up taking home the gold in their respective brackets. A great victory for a great cause.

Matt and Ron won the intermediate bracket, and Clayton and Hoffmann won the beginner’s bracket. And they got more than just bragging rights. The first, second and third-place winners of each group received medals at the end of the event.

United Way leaders say they hope to continue to hold and grow “Pickleball for a Purpose” for years to come.

