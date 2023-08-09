Wrong way crash causes vehicle to be sandwiched between city bus and big rig

In all, three vehicles were involved, resulting in an SUV becoming partially overturned and...
In all, three vehicles were involved, resulting in an SUV becoming partially overturned and sandwiched between a city bus and a big rig.(KYW via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVERTOWN, Penn. (CNN) – At least three people were injured during a traffic crash in suburban Philadelphia Wednesday.

Police say a wrong-way driver caused the crash when the vehicle hit a public transit bus, tractor trailer and several cars.

In all, three vehicles were involved, resulting in an SUV becoming partially overturned and sandwiched between a city bus and a big rig.

All of the injured people are expected to be OK.

Investigators believe the wrong-way driver was suffering a medical emergency.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tip Top Tux on Floyd Blvd in Sioux City
Tip Top Tux closing, leaving brides and grooms scrambling
FILE - A Tyson food product is seen in Montpelier, Vt., Nov. 18, 2011. Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN)...
Tyson Foods closing 4 chicken processing plants in cost-cutting move
Crash in O’Brien County injures 2
A car ended up going through a South Sioux City fence and landing in a residential pool.
Car smashes through fence and plunges into South Sioux City pool
Devon Montegomery
Sioux City man accused of harming two 14-month-old kids

Latest News

An employee of a Community Driving School in Lakewood, Colorado, crashed into the school,...
Employee crashes through front of Colorado driving school
FILE - Musician Robbie Robertson arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 22,...
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
President Joe Biden greets Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, center, along with Sen. Ben Ray Lujan,...
Biden claims his econ policies are reviving manufacturing, making his case at a wind farm plant
President Joe Biden speaks during an event celebrating the 2022 World Series champion Houston...
Biden issues an executive order restricting U.S. investments in Chinese technology
President Joe Biden speaks before signing a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I'Tah...
Utah man suspected of threatening President Joe Biden shot and killed as FBI served warrant