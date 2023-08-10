Around Siouxland: Revival Animal Health Paws for a Cause 2023

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tighten your laces, grab the leash and get ready to join this year’s Paws for a Cause Fun Run and Doggie Dash. This year’s annual fun run/walk will be held on Saturday August 26th at 8:30am on the recreational trail near the Le Mars, Iowa airport.

You can run the 5K or walk the one-mile doggie dash with or without a dog!

Proceeds from this year’s event will go towards Wet Nose Rescue in Le Mars. This volunteer-powered group rescues and shelters homeless, neglected, and abandoned dogs and cats until they find loving fur-ever homes.

For more information and to register for this year’s fun run/walk, you can visit Revival Animal Health’s website here.

