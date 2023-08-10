Back to School: New South Sioux City superintendent focusing on climate and culture for 2023-2024 school year

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Dr. Rony Ortega is a new face in the South Sioux City School District, but he isn’t new to the world of education.

Dr. Ortega has spent 22 years in education and is excited to begin this new journey at the helm of the South Sioux City Community School District.

“I bring a focus on climate and culture,” Dr. Ortega said ahead of the new school year. “I think I’ve been talking a lot about that and I feel that is an area of need in South Sioux City where we want to build on our positive climate an culture and make it even better and strengthen that.”

Climate and culture are the focus for Dr. Ortega as the new school year begins. “I truly believe that as we establish our climate and culture, we can really achieve a lot of things. I think that’s the foundation of peace, that’s where we have to start. I think that’s where we as a system agree we have to start.”

Dr. Ortega and district officials created a “strategic plan”, with goals and objectives for students, educators, and the community for the new year.

“We have some things in place to address our challenges with instruction and learning, our challenges with facilities, other challenges,” he explained. “Those are all included in our strategic plan that will be transparent, will be collaborative, and won’t be done in isolation.”

One priority is focusing on students’ mental and emotional health. “South Sioux City does really well addressing the social, emotional needs of our kids,” Dr. Ortega said. “Every school has a mental health therapists, every school has social, and emotional learning programs. That is an area that we have really invested in for many years.”

As a Spanish speaker, Dr. Ortega also aims to bridge the communication gap within the district.

“I am excited to have meetings with the community in Spanish, without a translator,” said Dr. Ortega. “And I am also excited to engage our other stakeholders who don’t speak Spanish and speak other languages, so we have to find other opportunities to really engage our community. I’ve shared with our staff, we have to create more chairs around our tables and really bring more people in and recognize what voices are missing. And so that’s my focus is to really make sure we elevate all voices in a very diverse community.”

With this new start, Dr. Ortega has a vision for the future of the Cardinal community.

“I see a district that has narrowed, eliminated our achievement gaps. I see a district that has invested in, renovated our facilities. I see a district that has really engaged all of our community. I see a school district that reflects our community,” he said.

The district welcomed 31 new educators this school year. They are still in need of some support staff and specialists.

South Sioux City students from Kindergarten to 6th grade, as well as 9th-graders, started their school year on Aug. 10

