Bandits & Beef to continue rivalry in NAL

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -On Tuesday the Sioux City Bandits announced they were joining the National Arena League, but their fellow free agent rivals the Omaha Beef had stayed quiet.

That is until early Wednesday when the Beef announced that they too will be joining the NAL.

This means that the longest standing rivalry in indoor football will continue with its 51st matchup next NAL season. Currently the Beef lead the all-time series 26-24 and hold a 3-game winning streak over the bandits.

The matchups between the two rivals tend to be near sellouts routinely, and Bandits Head Coach Erv Strohbeen is excited to continue this storied contest.

“All those regional rivalries are great, that’s what the game is built on but it’s nice to take our brand nationally as well,” said Strohbeen. “So, again, going back to the Omaha thing it’s cool to see. We knew it was going to happen and now it’s officially announced, so we’re happy to be on board with them.”

