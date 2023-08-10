Community fundraiser supports sponsors for Ukrainian refugees

MAURICE, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - In July, Martha Hulshof had already helped 80 Ukrainian refugees get to Sioux County. Now, that number is around 100 and on Wednesday the community of Maurice, Iowa held a fundraiser to help those efforts.

Martha said they had expected close to 700 people at the fundraiser. There was a great turnout and all proceeds went to support efforts to help Ukrainian people make it to America and get settled into a new life.

Hundreds of people visited the small town of Maurice to show support for the Ukrainian refugees who now call Sioux County their second home. Communities around the county showed how they have accepted them with open arms.

“It’s amazing to see the support for these special families because once people get to know them and their stories and everything they’ve gone through to be here, we just realize how blessed we are to live here and it makes everyone want to reach out and help them and be a part of their lives,” said co-sponsor and event organizer, Lisa Smit.

Ukrainian-made food, art and other goods were available alongside a free-will offering. They also held a silent auction with similar items. It was yet another way that the Ukrainian people in Sioux County can bond over shared experiences and build on the community they already have.

“It’s an amazing feeling, mostly because you feel that you’re not alone in such a situation and a lot of communities around here, Americans, they make you feel very welcomed, but also it’s important to have connections and friends among people that are in the same situation,” said Ukrainian refugee and Dordt College student Adel Kuchyk.

The proceeds will go to help more Ukrainian refugees not only make their way to America, but to help them find housing, employment, etc. The refugees are grateful for what they have and remain committed to helping more of their families escape their war-torn homeland.

“I feel so blessed that I’m able to serve Ukrainians here, not just feel united,” said Kuchyk. “I am able to contribute by teaching them English or going to job interviews and translating for them and just when they feel discouraged to have faith in them and just bless them and pray for them. That’s the definition of community here I would say.”

Kuchyk had a unique journey to Sioux Center. Unlike most of the refugees in the area, Hulshof did not play a role in her escaping to America. At the time she left Ukraine, the United States had not introduced its “Uniting for Ukraine” program, yet. She had previously been an exchange student in Texas and her host family offered to make arrangements to allow her to stay with them. When the war began, she was in her hometown of Melitopol’ in eastern Ukraine. In the early stages of the war, Russia occupied Melitopol’. She, along with her fiancé and brother, fled to North America to stay with her former host family. She did not have everything figured out when they left and she says that they relied on their faith and prayed for guidance. They made it to America safely, but she still has plenty of family and friends still in Ukraine.

“Some have been killed, but some are still alive and I want to do my best here to make sure that they have a future as well,” said Kuchyk.

Kuchyk later applied for a program at Dordt College and began studying journalism. Now, she is doing well and helping those who are now able to come through on the “Uniting for Ukraine” program and with the help of Hulshof. One of those people is Yulaiia Vinichenko. Her family was the first family Hulshof assisted in getting to America. They made the journey a little over a year ago in July of 2022. Right before the war started, her husband went on a business trip in Kyiv while she stayed back with their three children in their hometown of Zaporizhzhia. They would not be reunited until a week later. Their now complete family then made their way to Poland and later Germany before making their way to America.

“It’s been a dream,” described Vinichenko. “We’re very happy and God sent so many people [to help us]. I feel really blessed by God that my family’s here and that we’re able to be helpful to those in the community in response to the community helping them.”

People like Kuchyk and Vinichenko have seen so much support from their communities in large part because of their stories and some say that their faith has been an inspiration.

“The faith of people who came here from Ukraine is incredible,” exclaimed Smit. “They tell stories of being in the war zone, bombs flying over their homes, fleeing on roads that are being shot at, and trusting God, coming to northwest Iowa, it’s amazing. I feel very humbled in my faith when they tell me about their faith and how they just prayed that God would make it all work out when they thought that they would never make it here.”

If you are interested in helping in any way, you can contact Martha at Hulshofs@hotmail.com or call 712-441-2733.

