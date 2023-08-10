East High School marching band surprised with hydrant party

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Thursday, the East High marching band had practice like any other day but there was a surprise after they were done.

After their practice out in the heat they were treated to a cool down with the Sioux City Fire Rescue. This was a way to celebrate the end of band camp and give back to the students that worked hard this summer.

“We thought we would reward their hard work with a little bit of a hydrant party at the end of the day,” said Assistant Director of Bands at East High School Trey Townsend. “So we invited Sioux City Fire Rescue to come out and spray our kids down they will sprinkle and our kids will get to run under and cool down and kind of enjoy the end of band camp.”

If you want to see the marching band in action, they will be having a parent preview that is open to the public at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 at East High School.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.