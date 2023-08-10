East High School marching band surprised with hydrant party

The last day of band camp East High School was surprised with a hydrant party to cool off after...
The last day of band camp East High School was surprised with a hydrant party to cool off after their practice.(KTIV)
By Joe McMahan
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Thursday, the East High marching band had practice like any other day but there was a surprise after they were done.

After their practice out in the heat they were treated to a cool down with the Sioux City Fire Rescue. This was a way to celebrate the end of band camp and give back to the students that worked hard this summer.

“We thought we would reward their hard work with a little bit of a hydrant party at the end of the day,” said Assistant Director of Bands at East High School Trey Townsend. “So we invited Sioux City Fire Rescue to come out and spray our kids down they will sprinkle and our kids will get to run under and cool down and kind of enjoy the end of band camp.”

If you want to see the marching band in action, they will be having a parent preview that is open to the public at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 at East High School.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead and one injured after vehicle collision on I-29
Authorities recover body of man that drowned at Ponca State Park
Bright pink and purple slime could be seen in the Buffalo Run area of Big Spirit Lake over the...
What caused pink & purple slime to appear in Buffalo Run of Big Spirit Lake?
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball...
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark up for national award and Iowans can vote for her

Latest News

The Blue Water Festival in Arnolds Park, Iowa.
Lakes Area News: Blue Water Festival takes place Saturday, Aug. 12
The Blue Water Festival in Arnolds Park, Iowa.
Blue Water Festival photos
Around Siouxland: Revival Animal Health Paws for a Cause 2023
Around Siouxland: Revival Animal Health Paws for a Cause 2023
Every month, residents at the Good Samaritan Society receive free manicures.
Volunteers in Le Mars give free manicures to senior home residents