Former East, Heelan standout Longval impressing at Huskers camp

LINCOLN, NE (KTIV) -Former Bishop Heelan and Sioux City East standout Luke Longval was at Iowa Western last season but this year the Sioux City native took his talents to Lincoln, Nebraska.

And Longval has been impressing at camp, currently working with the third team Longval has looked good amongst the likes of Jeff Sims and others, one interesting fact despite his position Longval is rocking number 29 with big red.

And as far as Matt Rhule is concerned the new head coach seems to have nothing but good things to say about the Sioux City native.

“Yeah, we finished practice today we went for about 20 minutes I think it was like 22 plays with that 3rd group and let him take all the reps,” said Rhule. “He’s smart he’s athletic we just want to accumulate as many good players as possible and develop as many good players as possible, so whatever his role is it will be.”

Nebraska begins its season on Thursday August 31st, when they travel to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers kickoff is set for 7pm on FOX.

