Lakes Area News: Blue Water Festival takes place Saturday, Aug. 12

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KUOO) - The Okoboji Blue Water Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 12be in the green space at Preservation Plaza in Arnolds Park, Iowa.

The event has a full slate of activities for all ages, including a scuba demonstration and a free concert featuring A.J. Croce with headliner Elle King. There’ll also be a panel of experts talking about water quality issues as well as this year’s keynote speaker, writer and filmmaker Jon Bowermaster.

Event founder Greg Drees said a shuttle service will be provided for concertgoers

”Parking will probably be an issue for the concert. There’s going to be a free shuttle provided by RIDES. There are two free off-site parking options for the concert,” explained Drees. “They are at Calvary United Methodist Church and Olson Landscaping. Both sites are just south on Highway 71 so if you can’t find a parking space, there’s a shuttle running continually starting at 5:15 p.m.”

All of Saturday’s events are free.

You can find a complete schedule at okobojibluewaterfestival.com.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.