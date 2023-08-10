Man rides his couch to the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Strange bikes arrive at the Rally.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When most people picture the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally they may think of name brands like Harley Davidson, Honda, or Indian.

But what about those people who didn’t ride in on the traditional brands?

One man camping out a Buffalo Chip’s Camp Zero rigged up a lawn mower frame and a floral couch for a comfy “La-Z-Bike” feel.

Camp Zero member, Jason Lightner said he got the idea to build this comfy-seated ride when he was scrolling on Facebook marketplace.

Lightner said his original idea was to convert a La-Z-Boy recliner into a bike, then he said he thought of a better idea.

“I found grandma’s beautiful floral pattern couch for free and dropped everything I was doing and went over and picked it up, and one thing led to another and here we are,” Lightner said.

Lightner said his bike won’t be winning any speed races. because the top speed is only about seven miles per hour.

Other unconventional bikes found around the camp include a jet ski, a mini monster truck, a wheelbarrow sidecar, a bathtub trailer, and several mini bikes.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead and one injured after vehicle collision on I-29
Authorities recover body of man that drowned at Ponca State Park
Bright pink and purple slime could be seen in the Buffalo Run area of Big Spirit Lake over the...
What caused pink & purple slime to appear in Buffalo Run of Big Spirit Lake?
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball...
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark up for national award and Iowans can vote for her

Latest News

2023 Iowa State Fair kicks off Thursday
The 2023 Iowa State Fair kicks off on Thursday. This year's theme is "The Best Days Ever."
2023 Iowa State Fair kicks off Thursday
Sioux City Fire Rescue hosts 3 days of Mayday training for firefighters and EMS
Community fundraiser supports sponsors for Ukrainian refugees
In July, Martha Hulshof had already helped 80 Ukrainian refugees get to Sioux County. Now, that...
Community fundraiser supports sponsors for Ukrainian refugees