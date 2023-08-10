Scientists discover new species of giant amphibian in Australia

Scientists discovered a new species of giant amphibian after a fossil was found in a retaining wall in Australia. (Credit: UNSW Sydney, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(CNN) - Scientists have discovered a new species of giant amphibian after its fossil was found in Australia.

The 240 million-year-old fossil was inside quarry rocks that were intended for constructing a wall.

The new species has been named Arenaerpeton supinatus, which means supine sand creeper.

It is believed to have inhabited freshwater rivers during the Triassic period.

Scientists say the fossil shows nearly the entire skeleton and the outline of its skin.

It is rare for something this old to be this intact and with the soft tissue preserved.

The fossil is set to be displayed at the Australian Museum in Sydney later this year.

