Severe storms possible Thursday evening

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We are seeing generally quiet conditions across Siouxland this morning. There is some patchy to dense fog across parts of the area, but that will fade away as temperatures rise. The primary concern today is the possibility of severe thunderstorms later this evening and into the early overnight hours. Confidence in storm coverage is low, but the ingredients for severe weather are in place. Anyone with outdoor plans this evening, including people attending the Lainey Wilson concert here in Sioux City should stay weather aware.

A much quieter day is expected heading into Friday with temperatures rising to around 90 degrees, but with precipitation chances on the lower end. However, a marginal risk is in place across eastern Siouxland for an isolated thunderstorm to turn severe.

A split weekend appears likely with dry conditions for the majority of Saturday and highs nearing 90 degrees once again. Showers and storms become possible heading into the late evening and overnight hours. On Sunday temperatures will drop significantly into the upper 70s and low 80s. Scattered showers and storms are likely throughout the day, some of which could be severe.

Another below average day can be expected Monday before a warming trend begins Tuesday.

