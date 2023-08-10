Sioux County Sheriff looking for pickup allegedly involved in burglaries

Law enforcement are looking to identify this pickup that may have been involved in several...
Law enforcement are looking to identify this pickup that may have been involved in several burglaries.(Sioux County Sheriff's Office)
By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALCESTER, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities in Northwest Iowa are asking for the public’s help in finding a pickup that may have been involved in several burglaries.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the pickup was used in burglaries at the FCS Coops in Ireton, Hudson, Beresford and Alcester. The sheriff’s office does not know the pickup’s plate number but says it is possible that it had dealer advertisement paper plates at the time of the robberies.

If you have any information regarding the pickup, contact authorities at (712) 737-3307.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead and one injured after vehicle collision on I-29
Authorities recover body of man that drowned at Ponca State Park
Bright pink and purple slime could be seen in the Buffalo Run area of Big Spirit Lake over the...
What caused pink & purple slime to appear in Buffalo Run of Big Spirit Lake?
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball...
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark up for national award and Iowans can vote for her

Latest News

Elsie Van Beek with the 2023 Midwest Honor Flight.
Teen from Sioux Center to be ‘Iowan of the Day’ at Iowa State Fair
2023 Iowa State Fair kicks off Thursday
The 2023 Iowa State Fair kicks off on Thursday. This year's theme is "The Best Days Ever."
2023 Iowa State Fair kicks off Thursday
Sioux City Fire Rescue hosts 3 days of Mayday training for firefighters and EMS