South Dakota pushing for more in upcoming season

VERMILLION, SD (KTIV) -Camp is in action and University of South Dakota’s football team has kicked things into gear with the help from new coaching staff and players from just around the corner.

The Coyotes are pushing more than ever after they ended last season with a 3-8 record. One thing USD has to its advantage, experience the Yotes return plenty of key players including last year’s starting quarterback Aiden Bouwman.

One new face in Vermillion would be Northwestern transfer Parker Fryar, the junior transferred from the Red Raiders to the Coyotes making the jump from NAIA to NCAA division one football after leading Northwestern with 68 tackles.

“I’m really looking forward to all the competition in the Missouri Valley conference, there’s a lot of great teams in it, a lot of people say it’s one of the best conferences in the FCS. So, playing those great teams, being able to dial up a good game plans against them and execute is what I’m really looking forward to.”

One change to the staff was the addition of offensive coordinator was Josh Davis.

Davis was previously at South Dakota State, where he helped the jackrabbits win a national championship as the pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

While players on the offensive side of the ball are adjusting quickly to Coach Davis’s Schemes, they aren’t the only ones sensing the impact that Davis has had on the Yotes.

“We’re kind of seeing everything that he’s brought in, we’re going to see it throughout the season it’s not like we’re only getting one picture every day,” said Brock Mogensen senior linebacker. “He’s bringing new ideas, new schemes for the offense that we’ll see so it’ll benefit us, and then just going against our offense compete with them every day it’s been great. They bring a lot of energy; all the coaches do so I think that’s been a positive for us.”

South Dakota begins its season on August 31st when they take on Missouri.

