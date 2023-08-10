Teen from Sioux Center to be ‘Iowan of the Day’ at Iowa State Fair

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (Sioux County Radio) - A Northwest Iowa teenager will receive a special honor this weekend for her work with the Midwest Honor Flight.

The Iowa State Fair Blue-Ribbon Foundation and Cookies Food Products have named 15-year-old Elsie Van Beek as an “Iowan of the Day” for the 2023 Iowa State Fair. Elsie’s day of recognition is Saturday, Aug. 19. She’ll be recognized at the fair with a presentation on the Anne & Bill Riley stage at 2:30 p.m. where she’ll receive a gift bag, grandstand tickets and get to use the Iowan of the Day golf cart.

According to Sioux County Radio, this recognition comes after Elsie raised over $80,000 to help sponsor dozens of veterans’ trip to Washington D.C.

When she was 13, Elsie had a goal to raise $50,000 to sponsor a Midwest Honor Flight for veterans. Sioux County Radio says she set this goal after her brother, Midwest Honor Flight President Aaron Van Beek, told her she was too young to go on the flight. But Aaron said she could go if she sponsored a flight.

Elsie raised the money through baking and selling cupcakes, and by February 2023 she reached her first goal of $50,000 to get naming rights for the flight - Elsie Honors Mission 15. She then increased her goal to $85,000 to not only get naming rights for the flight but sponsor all 83 veterans that went on her sponsored flight. She was able to reach that milestone the day before her flight took off.

Elsie Van Beek with the 2023 Midwest Honor Flight. (KTIV)

The Elsie Honors Mission 15 took off from Sioux Falls on May 31, 2023. Elsie went on the flight and spent the day meeting all the veterans that she had helped sponsor. During this flight, the veterans had the opportunity to go to the Arlington National Cemetery to witness the changing of the Guard. They also had the chance to visit the World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Lincoln, Navy, Air Force and Iwo Jima memorials.

Sioux County Radio says after the flight, Elsie realized how important the day is for veterans and decided to tie in her Eagle Scout project with supporting more veterans traveling on future flights. As of right now, the details of her project are still in the planning phase.

