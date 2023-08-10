Thunderstorms are possible tonight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tonight, Siouxland has the possibility of severe weather. The Storms Prediction Center puts out a marginal and slight risk of seeing some strong to severe thunderstorms. Mainly starting around 8 to 9 p.m. tonight.

The main threats from this system moving through the area are large hail and strong winds. Then there is a low chance of a brief tornado, mainly out into the western part of the Siouxland region.

Once the storms move out, we will see a partly cloudy night with lows falling into the 60s across Siouxland, and wind will be mostly out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Friday will be a partly cloudy day but will also be on the warmer side as our highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. Humidity will try to increase a bit, making it somewhat on the humid side, but nothing too extreme for Siouxland.

Looking at your weekend, we will see a very sunny to mostly sunny start to the weekend as highs climb into the 80s and 90s for Saturday. Then Saturday night, the chance of thunderstorms becomes likely, which will last overnight into Sunday.

Sunday is looking a bit cooler as highs only get into the upper 70s and low 80s because Sunday will be another rainy to stormy day for Siouxland.

Then into next week, we will see a very average week with highs in the mid-80s and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

We have all the latest details on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

