Volunteers in Le Mars give free manicures to senior home residents

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - In Le Mars, some volunteers visited a local nursing home and gave free manicures to residents.

It’s something that happens every month with volunteers from around Plymouth County stopping by the Good Samaritan Society to provide those manicures. It’s a gesture that doesn’t go without thanks from those on the receiving end. For some of them, this event is the first time they’ve ever gotten their nails done.

The free manicures began over a year ago, and organizers say they’ve seen a boost in socialization among the residents since then.

”I love to do this, it brings inspiration to me, and it brings them happiness. It’s a family-like get-together, they love to socialize during this. And it really gets them out in a group atmosphere, talking with each other,” said Good Samaritan’s Activities Director Emily Toering. “I see that throughout the facility as we do this monthly, they can just meet other people; and it really feels like a family-like atmosphere here.”

And residents didn’t just get manicures, snacks and drinks were also provided while they waited their turn for a stylist.

