Wayne State picked second in NSIC volleyball preseason poll

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAYNE, NE (KTIV) -The Wayne State Wildcat volleyball team enters the upcoming season with high expectations and those expectations were shown when the Northern Sun Conference unveiled its volleyball preseason poll.

And despite receiving 7 first place votes the Wildcats were picked to finish second in the preseason polls by just one point. Instead, it was Concordia of St. Paul that received the first-place nod picking up 190 points to Wayne State 189.

Wayne State is hoping to keep the success of last season’s squad which went 30-3 and picked up the school’s first Northern Sun Conference regular season title, en route to just their fourth 30-win season in program history.

Don’t forget the Wildcats are a part of Nebraska Volleyball Day on August 30th their regular season opens on September First in Irvine California.

