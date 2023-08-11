AG Jackley releases draft explanation for initiated measure to legalize recreational marijuana

On Friday, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley released a draft ballot explanation for...
On Friday, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley released a draft ballot explanation for a proposed amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley released a draft ballot explanation for a proposed amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota.

The proposed measure would allow individuals 21 years or older to possess, grow, sell, ingest and distribute marijuana or marijuana paraphernalia. The measure would not affect laws dealing with hemp or the state’s medical marijuana program.

You can read the draft explanation here.

If approved, the measure would need to get 17,509 signatures to appear on the 2024 ballot.

The Attorney General does not take a position on the proposal, and the draft explanation is meant to educate voters on the purpose and effect of the proposed measure.

The public has until August 21 to provide comments on the draft explanation, with the final explanation being due to the Secretary of State by August 31.

Comments may be emailed to ATGballotcomments@state.sd.us or submitted via mail to the Attorney General’s Office at:

Office of the Attorney General

Ballot Comment

1302 E. Hwy. 14, Suite 1

Pierre, SD 57501

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball...
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark up for national award and Iowans can vote for her
One dead and one injured after vehicle collision on I-29
Iowa wide receiver Jack Johnson catches a pass during an NCAA college football practice,...
More Hawkeye, Cyclone athletes charged as part of Iowa illegal sports wagering investigation
Jake Gritten, left, and Jasper, right.
Sheldon Police searching for 1-year-old and 19-year-old
Bright pink and purple slime could be seen in the Buffalo Run area of Big Spirit Lake over the...
What caused pink & purple slime to appear in Buffalo Run of Big Spirit Lake?

Latest News

The Higman Family Weight Room in the CYO Center.
Bishop Heelan unveils Higman Family Weight Room
Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the...
Nebraska teen escapes Maui wildfires, suspects she lost everything, parents say
Jake Gritten, left, and Jasper, right.
Sheldon Police searching for 1-year-old and 19-year-old
Dog Walk Forecast: Annie
Dog Walk Forecast: Annie