Around Siouxland: Iron Pig Motorcycle Club Poker Run Fundraiser

By KTIV Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Iron Pig Motorcycle Club will be holding a Poker Run Fundraiser Saturday August 19th, starting at Knights of Columbus in South Sioux City, Nebraska. Registration begins at the Knights of Columbus at 11am. Riders will head out at 1pm.

Proceeds from the event will go to a member of the Iron Pig Motorcycle Club, Matt Feegan and his wife Stacy, for treatment for their son Liam who has a cleft palate.

After returning to South Sioux City, there will be food and beverages available, as well as a raffle and an auction.

If you have any questions, you can contact Chris Chernock at (402) 404-1078.

