Bishop Heelan unveils Higman Family Weight Room

“This building will certainly serve Bishop Heelan well for many years to come.”

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Bishop Heelan High School, with the help of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, has unveiled its new weight room, a much-needed update that the school was able to get through generous donors.

“We have big-hearted people who continually give to Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools,” said Dr. John Flanery, BHCS President. “Our strength and conditioning coordinator Trevor Westhoff is doing an amazing job, and if you don’t notice Trevor, you need to at every game.”

The weight room was unveiled Wednesday, Aug. 8 in the lower level of the CYO Center. According to a press release, Jerad and Peggy Higman, who have students in the Bishop Heelan system, were the leaders in this project.

“Jerad and Peggy had the drive and the dream to make this happen,” said Dr. Flanery. “Without you, this moment and time would not exist.”

Officials say the Higmans raised money at a private party at their residence, and the two were Heelan Auction chair couples in 2021. They also designed and built custom racks with benches and a bridge system that connected the two sides of the weight room. These racks allow as many as eight student-athletes per station.

“It’s that strength, it’s conditioning, it’s fitness,” said Jerad Higman, the CEO of Masaba in Vermillion, South Dakota. “We saw a need for better facilities. We wanted to do something top-notch. We wanted to do something that not only students could be proud of, but families could also be proud. We need to get better and it’s showing.”

Air conditioning and electrical work were also put in the weight room.

“The improvements in this room are just crazy,” said Sean Schaefer, a Bishop Heelan Senior who remembers when the weight room was outdated. “All the stuff we have makes everyone a better athlete. It has shown throughout the sports. The student-athletes have been working hard and the results are showing.”

The CYO Center, which was originally built in 1958, has seen several renovations and upgrades in the last few years. Back in 2016, the center’s wrestling room got a makeover. Two years later, United Sports Academy transformed the gym space that provides athletic teams a second facility to compete. Then just this summer a new roof was put in on the lower portion of the building.

In the near future, officials are hoping to update the CYO Gym so athletes can shower after practice or workouts. Those renovations are expected to be completed in fall 2023.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.